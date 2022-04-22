Advertisement

Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt hosts campaign rally with guest Senator Ted Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz campaigned in Sparks for Republican Senate hopeful Aam Laxalt.
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:26 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican party U.S. Senate hopeful, Adam Laxalt, held a campaign rally Thursday at the Peterbilt Truck Parts and Equipment in Sparks. Laxalt was introduced to the crowd by longtime friend, Texas Senator, Ted Cruz, who endorsed the former Nevada Attorney General.

Laxalt did not mince words when he criticized Cortez Masto’s stance on COVID policies, the current state of border security, and her lack of support for law enforcement during the black lives matter protests.

“She is a former law enforcement officer, so she uses that to her advantage when she’s running for office, just telling people right now she supports law enforcement again...she’s doing an election year turnabout, why? because those policies have been dangerous for Nevada, dangerous for our country, they’ve increased crime and they’ve made serving in law enforcement absolutely untenable,” said Laxalt speaking to a room of about 100 supporters in Sparks.

Criticisms that Senator Ted Cruz echoed during his speech at the rally, before endorsing Laxalt, “When it comes to standing up and defending the safety and security of your families and that means supporting law enforcement, police, military, and securing the border - Adam Laxalt is up to the task,” said Senator Cruz.

Laxalt is hoping to take a U.S. Senate seat for the Republican party but must beat out fellow Republican, U.S. Army veteran, Sam Brown.

Primary voters in Nevada are set to choose their senate nominee in June.

