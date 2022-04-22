Advertisement

Report: Vaccinations could have prevented 60% of COVID deaths

A new report suggests hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 deaths could have been prevented...
A new report suggests hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 deaths could have been prevented through vaccination.(Pfizer via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:37 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A recent report suggests COVID-19 vaccinations could have prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths in the U.S.

On Thursday, the Kaiser Family Foundation released an analysis on preventable deaths due to the coronavirus.

Researchers suggested the vaccine could have saved at least 234,000 lives between June 2021 and March 2022, about 60% of the COVID deaths among adults during that same time period.

The initial vaccine series became widely available in the U.S last year, and the report found booster shots could have potentially prevented even more deaths.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada State Police
Missing girl located in Churchill County, suspect arrested
Nevada Recovers graphic
Nevada launches $500 million affordable housing program
Heavy police presence in the area of Sopwith Blvd. and Soft Winds Dr. in Stead prompted a road...
One injured in early morning shooting in Stead
The scene where railroad cars jumped the tracks in Sparks.
Six train cars jump railroad tracks in Sparks
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for 63-year-old Alan Corridori who was last seen on...
Missing Fernley man found dead in Storey County

Latest News

Day of Hope mural in Reno
Day of Hope declared for city of Reno
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign
The masked individuals pushed passed store employees to get into the store.
Masked suspects get away with $413K in merchandise from Louis Vuitton in Cincinnati
Ukrainians return home despite ongoing war with Russia.
Ukrainians begin to return home despite ongoing war
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Satellite photos show possible mass graves near Mariupol