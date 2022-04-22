Advertisement

Omicron subvariant dominant in Washoe County, cases and hospitalizations down

(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:17 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Omicron BA.2 subvariant is the dominant COVID-19 variant circulating in Washoe County right now. That’s according to recent wastewater samples collected by the University of Nevada, Reno. Washoe County health officials say there have been 28 BA.2 subvariant cases sequenced, as overall cases remain low, averaging 16 per day.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have gone down and are at record lows statewide, according to the Nevada Hospital Association.

“We believe deaths and hospitalizations are decreasing thanks to more and more people getting the COVID-19 vaccine and booster as well as the increased availability of COVID-19 treatments,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer in Washoe County.

Wastewater samples were collected at the Truckee Meadows Water Reclamation Facility in Sparks, which treats the majority of wastewater of the Truckee Meadows. “Based on the genome copies in the wastewater, it does not seem that there are high levels of SARS-CoV-2 circulating in the community,” said Subhash Verma, associate professor in the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine and the Department of Microbiology and Immunology. “BA.2 does not seem to have any selective advantage, and there isn’t an uptick in the viral genome copies, which may suggest that there may not be much increase in the cases with this variant.”

The wastewater monitoring program began in April 2020 and is continuing with support from the City of Sparks through the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

