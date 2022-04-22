New billboards highlight the murder of Anna Scott

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New billboards just went up in the Truckee Meadows. 23-year-old Anna Scott is predominantly featured. The mother of two was found dead in the trunk of a on I580 at the Galena Creek Bridge February 3, 2022.

While authorities discovered Anna while responding to a car fire, the person responsible has not been captured.

The idea behind the billboards is to bring attention to the crime. Someone driving by may know something.

“Typically what helps in these cases is, who committed the crime,” says Ken Lightfoot with Secret Witness. He adds, “why did they do it if you know. And can you tell us how or where or who else might know. Or just any little details that help tie that particular suspect to that particular crime.”

While this is the first of its kind billboard for Secret Witness and Lamar Outdoor, it probably won’t be the last.

But what has remained consistent, the information given to Secret Witness is always anonymous. Lightfoot says calls to the hotline are untraceable, and tips are simply passed on to law enforcement.

“We get requests all the time from the police about can you put us in touch with whoever called us about this particular crime,” says Lightfoot. “We just have to tell them we don’t know.”

For tipsters worried they’ll end up on the witness stand if they call into Secret Witness--Lightfoot says nothing could be further from the truth. The way the non-profit agency works “anonymous” really does mean “anonymous”

The means of which Anna Scott was murdered are particularly gruesome. The crime may scare a tipster and they may be reluctant to call into Secret Witness.

But keep in mind Secret Witness has and always will have the adage, “we want your information, not your name.”

The Scott family is happy Anna’s case is getting a second look. They say they want the person responsible for this crime to be arrested.

As they see it, no one should die like Anna.

