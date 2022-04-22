Nevada’s logging team earning recognition on campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Loggers are starting to earn some recognition, thanks to a great showing as the Sierra-Cascade Logging Conference’s Logging Sports Exhibition.

“I was very proud of it myself,” said Vanessa Arias, a Criminal Justice major. “And then here, everybody’s super impressed.”

She placed second overall in the women’s speed axe throw, which is something, seeing as she had never picked up an axe before.

“I practiced like an hour before-hand,” added Arias.

The Nevada Loggers are starting to earn some recognition, thanks to a great showing as the Sierra-Cascade Logging Conference's Logging Sports Exhibition. (kolo)

That’s due to the fact that the team did not have practice stands at the time, which have since been added. Arias was one two members to finish in the top three, along with Chuck Lewis, who won the men’s stock chainsaw event.

“You cut all as fast as you can, and as cleanly as possible,” explained Lewis, a master’s student in Ecology Evolution & Conservation Biology.

The Nevada Loggers are starting to earn some recognition, thanks to a great showing as the Sierra-Cascade Logging Conference's Logging Sports Exhibition. (kolo)

Airica Gallaspy also had a great showing in the women’s stock chainsaw, scoring the fastest time of the week in qualifying.

“I had never competed in that kind of arena before, and so there was a lot of nerves, a lot of anxiety,” admitted Gallaspy, a Forest Ecology & Management major. “But definitely an experience that I’m looking forward to having again.”

The Nevada Loggers are starting to earn some recognition, thanks to a great showing as the Sierra-Cascade Logging Conference's Logging Sports Exhibition. (kolo)

There’s only six to eight members on the team every semester, but it is looking to grow in hopes of competing at next year’s Western Conclave.

“We have students that are criminal justice majors; journalism majors,” said Lewis. “The club’s welcome to everyone, and anyone is welcome to join.”

And no background in woodwork, sawing or throwing is required.

“It’s so different from anything else I’ve ever done, that it’s kind of a nice reprieve from the day-to-day, behind the desk, behind a computer, sitting down all of the time, every day,” added Gallaspy.

The Nevada Loggers is advised by Assistant Professor and Whittell Forest & Wildlife Area Director Sarah Bisbing. Any student that’s interested in the club can contact Hunter Noble at hunternoble@unr.edu.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.