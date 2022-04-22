Advertisement

Nevada’s Ader tops 27-year-old heptathlon record for latest accomplishment

4-22-22
By Mike Stefansson
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s Nicola Ader has added to her already Hall of Fame-worthy career as part of Wolf Pack Track and Field.

The senior from Germany - already a seven-time NCAA All-American - broke the school record in the heptathlon at the Bryan Clay Invitational from Southern California.

“All the pain that makes it terrifying also makes it more tempting to approach it,” said Ader of the always daunting seven-events-in-two-days. “It challenges you in some many different aspects.”

Ader’s 5,836 points eclipsed Ali McKnight’s 5,832, a record that had stood since 1995.

“You expect a roller coaster ride but she was near season’s best and personal bests for all the events,” said Scott Williamson, the Wolf Pack’s associate head coach. “It was pretty amazing.”

As Ader ends her incredible run in Silver and Blue, she says it’s bittersweet.

“You notice the timer is running out and there are only a couple events left to compete for Nevada,” said Ader. “It’s scary. There have been situations where I’m excited and some where I’m getting real sad.”

She credits her teammates, coaches, trainers and the community for helping craft her stellar career.

“I never had an athletic trainer before, I never did weight practice before I came to Nevada,” said Ader. “They taught me everything I needed to know.”

Ader has also spent countless hours working with the Reno Burrito Project, taking to the streets of Reno to feed and assist the area’s homeless.

She says Northern Nevada will always be a second home.

“There are so many aspects that came into my life that I didn’t dream of and have a clue about before coming here,” said Ader. “I’m just really grateful for that.”

“We’ve been very lucky to have her,” said Williamson. “I know when it’s all said and done, we’re really going to miss her.”

Ader’s record-breaking effort in the heptathlon also tied the Mountain West Conference record and is a top-five score in the nation this season. She’s now looking ahead to her final Mountain West Championship and NCAA National meet.

