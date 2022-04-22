Advertisement

Nevada court wants to answer public employee-lawmakers issue

(KOLO)
By Ken Ritter/Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:27 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Nevada Supreme Court wants to finally settle a question that has hung for decades over public employees who are elected to the state’s part-time Legislature: Should a person who makes the law also enforce the law?

The seven-member court unanimously called Thursday for additional fact-finding hearings by a lower court on a Nevada Policy Research Institute lawsuit that would unseat two Republicans and seven Democrats, including the two top Democrats in the Legislature.

The Nevada Constitution says a person can’t serve two elected offices or in multiple branches of government at the same time. Thursday’s ruling authored by Justice James Hardesty calls separation-of-powers too important to have to keep arguing over and over.

