Movie Minute: Nicholas Cage is back on the big screen in a role only he himself could play

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Last week’s Movie Minute was jam packed with movies and TV shows to watch on both the big and small screen. This week, Hollywood is slowing down, but giving us three great new movies to see in theaters.

First, The Northman takes audiences back to the days of Vikings. Alexander Skarsgård plays a Viking prince on a quest to avenge his father’s murder. The movie is loosely based on the Viking legend of Amleth. Twenty years after his father is killed by his uncle, Amleth is reminded of his vow to “save his mother, kill his uncle, avenge his father.” The cast is full of big names like Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Anya Taylor-Joy and Willem Dafoe. It is playing in theaters everywhere.

Second, Nicolas Cage has often been known for playing similar roles in all his movies. And most critics claim, Nicholas Cage only ever plays Nicholas Cage in each of those roles. Well jokes on them because Cage is using that sentiment as the plotline of his new movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. It’s an action-packed comedy, where Nicolas Cage channels his iconic characters as he’s caught between a superfan (Pedro Pascal) and a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish). What more could you want?

And finally, DreamWorks is releasing something for the kids and the kid in all of us. The Bad Guys is an animated movie about a group of law-breaking, rule bending animals who want to change from their criminal ways. But in their attempts to become good, upstanding citizens, there are some disastrous results along the way. Sam Rockwell is the voice of Wolf, Marc Maron is the voice of Snake, Awkwafina is the voice of Tarantula, Craig Robinson is the voice of Shark and Anthony Ramos is the voice of Piranha.

