Day of Hope declared for City of Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve declared May 2 as a Day of Hope for the City of Reno.

Reno became the first Hopeful City in the World in 2019 as part of the Hopeful Cities initiative.

The proclamation notes that hope is teachable and that hope is useful, especially given recent world events, including the pandemic.

The Hopeful Cities project is behind the Day of Hope and offers ways to develop hopeful minds.

More information: https://hopefulcities.org/

