Advertisement

Day of Hope declared for City of Reno

By Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:59 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve declared May 2 as a Day of Hope for the City of Reno.

Reno became the first Hopeful City in the World in 2019 as part of the Hopeful Cities initiative.

The proclamation notes that hope is teachable and that hope is useful, especially given recent world events, including the pandemic.

The Hopeful Cities project is behind the Day of Hope and offers ways to develop hopeful minds.

More information: https://hopefulcities.org/

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada State Police
Missing girl located in Churchill County, suspect arrested
Nevada Recovers graphic
Nevada launches $500 million affordable housing program
Heavy police presence in the area of Sopwith Blvd. and Soft Winds Dr. in Stead prompted a road...
One injured in early morning shooting in Stead
The scene where railroad cars jumped the tracks in Sparks.
Six train cars jump railroad tracks in Sparks
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for 63-year-old Alan Corridori who was last seen on...
Missing Fernley man found dead in Storey County

Latest News

Bird and community partners launch the E-Scooter Share Program in the Downtown and Midtown...
Reno leaders officially launch E-Scooters in Downtown and Midtown
If you’re looking to do some spring cleaning, now is your chance.
Waste Management free dump days
RFD reminds homeowners to remove combustible shrubs
RFD reminds residents to junk the junipers after recent house fire
We know good paying jobs are a critical issue that matters to you. Hyatt Lake Tahoe is hosting...
Free wellness symposium in Incline Village