Baker’s Mark: Macarons are some of the hardest cookies to make, Angela South makes it look easy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In 2018, Angela South attempted to make her first batch of macarons. She’d watched a lot of cooking and baking shows and more often than not, the cookie to stump everyone was the macaron.

“How hard could it be,” Angela thought and decided to give it a shot. Turns out, macarons are extremely finicky, easily ruined and yes, extremely difficult to master. She was able to really perfect her skills during the pandemic because she had a lot of time on her hands, despite taking care of a husband and two small boys.

Now, a macaron master, she is creating her own flavors, including some that reflect her Hispanic heritage. Along with her macarons, she also is a great cake decorator and self-taught pastry baker. Her custom made desserts are now for sale through her home business, Rah Rah Treats.

And while she came on Morning Break to teach us all how to make our own macarons, we don’t all have the time (or patience!) it takes to master the mischievous cookie. So go ahead and just DM Angela South on Instagram with your order!

However, if you’re brave enough to try to make them on your own, Angela uses her own variation of this macaron recipe from Michelle’s Macarons.

Ingredients:

275 grams finely ground almond flour

250 grams powdered sugar

210 grams egg whites (from about 6-8 eggs)

210 grams granulated or super fine sugar

pinch of cream of tartar

Instructions:

Prepare baking sheets with silicon baking mats or line with parchment paper. Put the almond flour and powdered sugar into a food processor and pulse until combined. Sift the mixture 2 times. Whisk the egg whites in a stand mixer on medium low speed until foamy. Add cream of tartar and whisk again on medium speed until soft peaks form. Reduce speed to medium low and add the sugar. After about 15 seconds, increase the speed to high and whisk until really stiff peaks form. Once stiff peaks have formed, sift ⅓ of the dry mixture over the egg whites and fold. Repeat until the mixture is combined and ribbons down from the spatula. Put the batter in a pastry bag with a ½ inch plain round tip. Pipe mixture onto prepared baking sheets in 2 inch circles, 1 inch apart. Tap the sheets on a surface twice. Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Let the macarons sit at room temperature until dry to touch. Bake 1 sheet at a time for 18 minutes, rotating halfway through. Let macarons cool on the sheets then remove and sandwich with filling of your choice.

Rah Rah Treats can be found solely on Instagram which is where you can also place your order.

