Advertisement

Baker’s Mark: Macarons are some of the hardest cookies to make, Angela South makes it look easy

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:41 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In 2018, Angela South attempted to make her first batch of macarons. She’d watched a lot of cooking and baking shows and more often than not, the cookie to stump everyone was the macaron.

How hard could it be,” Angela thought and decided to give it a shot. Turns out, macarons are extremely finicky, easily ruined and yes, extremely difficult to master. She was able to really perfect her skills during the pandemic because she had a lot of time on her hands, despite taking care of a husband and two small boys.

Now, a macaron master, she is creating her own flavors, including some that reflect her Hispanic heritage. Along with her macarons, she also is a great cake decorator and self-taught pastry baker. Her custom made desserts are now for sale through her home business, Rah Rah Treats.

And while she came on Morning Break to teach us all how to make our own macarons, we don’t all have the time (or patience!) it takes to master the mischievous cookie. So go ahead and just DM Angela South on Instagram with your order!

However, if you’re brave enough to try to make them on your own, Angela uses her own variation of this macaron recipe from Michelle’s Macarons.

Ingredients:

  • 275 grams finely ground almond flour
  • 250 grams powdered sugar
  • 210 grams egg whites (from about 6-8 eggs)
  • 210 grams granulated or super fine sugar
  • pinch of cream of tartar

Instructions:

  1. Prepare baking sheets with silicon baking mats or line with parchment paper.
  2. Put the almond flour and powdered sugar into a food processor and pulse until combined. Sift the mixture 2 times.
  3. Whisk the egg whites in a stand mixer on medium low speed until foamy.
  4. Add cream of tartar and whisk again on medium speed until soft peaks form.
  5. Reduce speed to medium low and add the sugar. After about 15 seconds, increase the speed to high and whisk until really stiff peaks form.
  6. Once stiff peaks have formed, sift ⅓ of the dry mixture over the egg whites and fold.
  7. Repeat until the mixture is combined and ribbons down from the spatula.
  8. Put the batter in a pastry bag with a ½ inch plain round tip.
  9. Pipe mixture onto prepared baking sheets in 2 inch circles, 1 inch apart.
  10. Tap the sheets on a surface twice.
  11. Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
  12. Let the macarons sit at room temperature until dry to touch.
  13. Bake 1 sheet at a time for 18 minutes, rotating halfway through.
  14. Let macarons cool on the sheets then remove and sandwich with filling of your choice.

Rah Rah Treats can be found solely on Instagram which is where you can also place your order.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada State Police
Missing girl located in Churchill County, suspect arrested
Nevada Recovers graphic
Nevada launches $500 million affordable housing program
Trent Kepford
Suspect in Lemmon Valley incident arrested
Heavy police presence in the area of Sopwith Blvd. and Soft Winds Dr. in Stead prompted a road...
One injured in early morning shooting in Stead
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for 63-year-old Alan Corridori who was last seen on...
Missing Fernley man found dead in Storey County

Latest News

4-22-22
Ader adds to Wolf Pack legacy with heptathlon record
Movie Minute - April 22, 2022
Movie Minute: Nicholas Cage is back on the big screen in a role only he himself could play
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
Omicron subvariant dominant in Washoe County, cases and hospitalizations down