Waste Management free dump days

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you’re looking to do some spring cleaning, now is your chance. Waste Management is holding free dump days, and the Lockwood Regional Landfill is open to anyone in Washoe and Storey counties.

Free dump days at Lockwood Landfill are open to residential users, even if they don’t have a WM account.

Starting from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the landfill will be open to the public. The event will also take place on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. People are encouraged by WM to take the Mustang Road exit.

Items like an old water heater, dishwasher, washer, dryer, unwanted sofa, mattress, or box spring can all be disposed of. This event aims to encourage responsible disposal and reduce dumping in our open spaces.

Jorge Ballesteros, District Manager at the Lockwood Landfill shared what the community should know when coming up to dump,

“Yes, there’s going to be long lines and we ask for patience. We will be trying a new process this year to try to get the customers up top much quicker and create a bigger dumping or tipping area,” Ballesteros said.

Kathy Sbriglia, Scale House Lead, directs drivers as they head up to the landfill,

“As long as they come with happy faces and patience we’ll all do our best to get them in and out as quickly as possible,” she said.

For Waste Management customers, you can dump at the Lockwood Landfill four times a year, so this weekend is not the only opportunity to do so.

The location of the Lockwood Regional Landfill is 2700 E. Mustang Road

