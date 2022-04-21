Victorian Fancies and Tea Society hosts stylish and elegant tea parties perfect for birthday and holidays

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Peggy Tavener, also known as Lady Margaret, has always loved tea parties! Even when she was attending tea parties as a little girl, she couldn’t wait to throw tea parties with her own daughter. As she learned more about the history of tea and proper tea etiquette, her business, Victorian Fancies and Tea Society, was born. She now caters tea parties for any and all occasions like birthdays for all ages, get togethers with girlfriends and holiday festivities. She even has multiple “mystery tea parties” that are great for kids and for adults!

April 21 is National Tea Day in Great Britain. It is also Queen Elizabeth’s birthday! So Tavener brought her tea set, hat and feather boa to show Katey Roshetko how to serve a proper tea. Fun fact: “pinkies out” is actually not the correct way to drink your tea!

If you would like to book “Lady Margaret” for your next party, contact her through her website, www.renotahoeteaparties.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.