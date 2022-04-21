Students K-12 struggling with mental health

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now that kids are back in the classroom, educators are noticing the pandemic has had a big impact on young student’s mental health.

Students have come back to school with changes in behavior and academic performance. Some of these student’s existing problems have become worse., or they’ve developed new ones.

In October, several organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and The Children’s Hospital Association, declared a national state of emergency in children’s mental health. They’re citing increasing rates of depression, anxiety, trauma, loneliness, and thoughts of suicide.

Students of color are also being uniquely impacted.

“Covid in terms of the health impact occurred more in black and Latino communities for example,” said Ariana Hoet, Clinical Director at On Our Sleeves. “So you have the concern of my family’s health, you have the concern of the financial impact, but then also navigating that online learning while maybe a parent is still working or the parent doesn’t speak the language that school teaches me in. So how can my parent help me and truly feeling isolated and on my own.”

A survey conducted by First Book, a non-profit that aims to remove barriers to quality education for children living in poverty, found that 85% of educators support student mental health classes or programs, but only 20% felt prepared enough to do so.

Experts say it’s important to keep the conversation going by talking with your kids regularly..

