Stellar Snacks to expand in Reno

The Carson City snack company will open a manufacturing plant on Lear Blvd.
Stellar Snacks pretzels
Stellar Snacks pretzels(Ashley Grams)
By Ashley Grams
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:33 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Stellar Snacks is a women-owned business in Carson City. They specialize in non-GMO and vegan pretzels.

Elisabeth Galvin founded the company after moving to the United States many years ago. She grew up in the South of France and fell in love with food at her parents bakery.

“My parents used to have a bakery in South of France and my brother is a pastry chef,” she said.

“I grew up, since a very early age baking and I really do what I love.”

But she made Nevada home with her daughter and co-founder Gina Galvin. They are both passionate about investing in their community.

“Be able to hire people from Nevada and bring people out of state to Nevada, to continue to make Nevada a better place,” Galvin said of her goals.

Steller Snacks is the only women-owned pretzel manufacturer in the United States and they’re expanding.

Galvin will open a second manufacturing plant in Reno on Lear Boulevard.

“The building will be fully repurposed to a food manufacturing facility, and they will employ up to 250 new people,” said Brian Armon, Senior Vice President of NAI Alliance.

“We are building equipment the next few months. It takes pretty much 9 months to build an oven, kind of like making a baby so next year by February or March we’ll be baking,” said Galvin.

You can find Stellar Snacks on Alaska Airlines, in Whole Foods and World Market just to name a few. But what makes their packaging stand out is the art.

“We want to make sure that not only does our pretzel taste wonderful but we can also help young artists to get promoted all over the world,” said Galvin.

Galvin and her daughter commission art from up and coming artists across the globe. She says their bags are “a canvas for developing artists”.

