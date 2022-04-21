Advertisement

Spring storm brings heavy snow, avalanche threat to Sierra

Chain controls have been put into effect for vehicles on major Sierra highways.
Chain controls have been put into effect for vehicles on major Sierra highways.(Caltrans Traffic Camera)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) - Heavy snow and rain is falling across Northern California as a substantial spring storm moves through the state after a dry winter.

Winter storm warnings are in effect Thursday from the Oregon border down through the southern Cascades and the northern Sierra Nevada.

An avalanche warning was issued for the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe. Chain controls have been put into effect for vehicles on major Sierra highways. An 80-mile stretch of Interstate 80 was closed to trucks due to slippery conditions from the California-Nevada line to near Applegate, California.

Forecasters say snow could fall on the Grapevine section of I-5 between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada State Police
Missing girl located in Churchill County, suspect arrested
Nevada Recovers graphic
Nevada launches $500 million affordable housing program
Heavy police presence in the area of Sopwith Blvd. and Soft Winds Dr. in Stead prompted a road...
One injured in early morning shooting in Stead
The scene where railroad cars jumped the tracks in Sparks.
Six train cars jump railroad tracks in Sparks
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for 63-year-old Alan Corridori who was last seen on...
Missing Fernley man found dead in Storey County

Latest News

Washoe County Sheriff's Office
Police activity shuts down streets in Lemmon Valley
Bird and community partners launch the E-Scooter Share Program in the Downtown and Midtown...
Reno leaders officially launch E-Scooters in Downtown and Midtown
Reno, Nevada air 7/26/2021
Reno ranks high on list of most polluted cities
NV Energy and Reno Police respond to a gas leak at Reno Justice Center Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Some closures remain following gas leak at Reno Justice Court