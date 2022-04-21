Sparks Police looking for theft suspects

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police are looking for two suspects who stole merchandise from a store at the Outlets at Legends.

It happened April 12, 2022 around 5:30 p.m.

Police said two men walked into the store on Scheels Drive, filled a bag full of items and attempted to leave the store. When the suspects were confronted by a store employee, who was calling police, the suspects knocked the employee’s phone from his hand and hit him in the face.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

