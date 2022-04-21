Advertisement

Sparks Police looking for theft suspects

Sparks Police are looking for two men who stole items from a store at the Outlets at Legends.
Sparks Police are looking for two men who stole items from a store at the Outlets at Legends.(Sparks Police Department)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:49 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police are looking for two suspects who stole merchandise from a store at the Outlets at Legends.

It happened April 12, 2022 around 5:30 p.m.

Police said two men walked into the store on Scheels Drive, filled a bag full of items and attempted to leave the store. When the suspects were confronted by a store employee, who was calling police, the suspects knocked the employee’s phone from his hand and hit him in the face.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada State Police
Missing girl located in Churchill County, suspect arrested
Nevada Recovers graphic
Nevada launches $500 million affordable housing program
Heavy police presence in the area of Sopwith Blvd. and Soft Winds Dr. in Stead prompted a road...
One injured in early morning shooting in Stead
The scene where railroad cars jumped the tracks in Sparks.
Six train cars jump railroad tracks in Sparks
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for 63-year-old Alan Corridori who was last seen on...
Missing Fernley man found dead in Storey County

Latest News

Students K-12 struggling with mental health
Students K-12 struggling with mental health
If you’re looking to do some spring cleaning, now is your chance.
Waste Management free dump days
Washoe County School District
Students K-12 struggling with mental health
Sto;;water spa
Free Stillwater Spa Wellness Symposium