Sen. Cortez Masto has big cash advantage over GOP hopefuls

Sen. Cortez Masto (D-NV) said she has the deal in writing with the Dept. of Energy, which she...
Sen. Cortez Masto (D-NV) said she has the deal in writing with the Dept. of Energy, which she believes is a long term commitment to removing the plutonium from Nevada. (Source: Gray DC)(GRAYDC)
By Scott Sonner and Ken ritter/Associated Pess
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The U.S. Senate race in Nevada is becoming expensive. Incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto holds a big financial advantage over two leading Republican hopefuls who each spent more than $1 million the first three months of 2022.

Financial reports filed by April 15 show Cortez Masto raised a record $4.4 million for the quarter. She reported more than $11 million cash on hand.

Former Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt raised almost $1.6 million and still had $2.2 million to spend. Sam Brown, a veteran and businessman from Reno, raised more than $1.1 million and spent almost $1.2 million during the period. He had about $680,000 cash on hand.

