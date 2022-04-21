RFD reminds residents to junk the junipers after recent house fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In light of a recent house fire in Clemson Drive, the Reno Fire Department (RFD) is urging all of us to keep combustible brush out of landscaping plans.

The incident that happened Monday night, sent two people to the hospital, one of them in critical condition.

According to neighbor Ezequiel Carranza, the victims are a mother and son.

“I was kind of scared, I was worried about the people inside,” said Carranza. “They’re really good neighbors, you know, we have little conversations, they let us play in their yard.”

Fire investigators determined the fire most likely started at an outside wall from an engine block warmer, progressing to the interior of the home through a juniper brush.

“The reality is if that truck was backed out a little more or there was no juniper brush up against the exterior wall, we would’ve had more time to get to the house before it got so intense,” said fire marshal, Trey Palmer.

Ornamental juniper shrubs are very popular in Northern Nevada because they are drought-tolerant, stay green year-round, and require little care.

Unfortunately, they’re also easily ignited and burn intensely.

“Usually when people plant, the trees and the shrubs are maybe two feet tall so, you don’t see that fire danger ‘til they start to mature,” said Palmer. “Specifically with juniper brush, the exterior still looks green but if you have a peak inside... you’ll see that it is full of dead needles.”

Palmer says you should limit any flammable vegetation within five feet of your home.

“Even bark, we suggest not to put bark within five feet of your house, because that can smolder and go through, into the wall, through the flashing at the bottom and we’ve had several fires that have occurred that way,” explained Palmer.

Depending on the size, it’s recommended to space out your plants and choose fire-resistant options, like flowers.

However, before calling the landscaping company, do your research.

“Even the landscape companies aren’t necessarily aware of how quick certain types of vegetation can burn,” said Palmer. “From a fire standpoint, we have had problems even with landscape companies, where they have grown stuff over hydrants.”

Firefighters say now is the time to get out and create a defensible space around your home.

RFD will start another season of its Reno Home Wildland Fuels Reduction Program, which allows certain neighborhoods to request 30-yard dumpsters that can be used to dispose of plant waste.

You can submit an application for the program here.

According to a Go Fund Me fundraiser, one of the victims is in a ventilator, while the other one is intubated.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.