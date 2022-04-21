Advertisement

Reno ranks high on list of most polluted cities

Reno, Nevada air 7/26/2021
Reno, Nevada air 7/26/2021(Ed Pearce)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno is in the top 25 most polluted cities list for ozone and short-term particle pollution, according to the American Lung Association. The organization released its 2022 “State of the Air” report on Thursday, ranking Reno as the 21st most polluted city for ozone pollution and 12th worst for short-term particle pollution.

The report acts as a report card that tracks and grades Americans’ exposure to unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone air pollution (also known as smog), annual particle pollution (also known as soot), and short-term spikes in particle pollution, over a three-year period. This year’s report covers 2018-2020.

“The levels of particle pollution seen in Reno can harm the health of all of our residents, but particularly at risk are children, older adults, pregnant people and those living with chronic disease. Both ozone and particle pollution can cause premature death and other serious health effects such as asthma attacks, cardiovascular damage, and developmental and reproductive harm. Particle pollution can also cause lung cancer,” said Melissa Ramos, Clean Air Advocacy Manager for the Lung Association. “This year’s rankings show the significance of wildfire smoke impacts in the area causing spikes in particle pollution levels.”

The Reno area received an “F” for ozone pollution. The area was ranked 95 most polluted for year-round particle pollution, which is worse than the ranking of 151 last year. Click here to read the full report.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada State Police
Missing girl located in Churchill County, suspect arrested
Nevada Recovers graphic
Nevada launches $500 million affordable housing program
Heavy police presence in the area of Sopwith Blvd. and Soft Winds Dr. in Stead prompted a road...
One injured in early morning shooting in Stead
The scene where railroad cars jumped the tracks in Sparks.
Six train cars jump railroad tracks in Sparks
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for 63-year-old Alan Corridori who was last seen on...
Missing Fernley man found dead in Storey County

Latest News

Washoe County Sheriff's Office
Police activity shuts down streets in Lemmon Valley
Bird and community partners launch the E-Scooter Share Program in the Downtown and Midtown...
Reno leaders officially launch E-Scooters in Downtown and Midtown
Chain controls have been put into effect for vehicles on major Sierra highways.
Spring storm brings heavy snow, avalanche threat to Sierra
NV Energy and Reno Police respond to a gas leak at Reno Justice Center Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Some closures remain following gas leak at Reno Justice Court