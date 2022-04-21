Reno ranks high on list of most polluted cities

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno is in the top 25 most polluted cities list for ozone and short-term particle pollution, according to the American Lung Association. The organization released its 2022 “State of the Air” report on Thursday, ranking Reno as the 21st most polluted city for ozone pollution and 12th worst for short-term particle pollution.

The report acts as a report card that tracks and grades Americans’ exposure to unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone air pollution (also known as smog), annual particle pollution (also known as soot), and short-term spikes in particle pollution, over a three-year period. This year’s report covers 2018-2020.

“The levels of particle pollution seen in Reno can harm the health of all of our residents, but particularly at risk are children, older adults, pregnant people and those living with chronic disease. Both ozone and particle pollution can cause premature death and other serious health effects such as asthma attacks, cardiovascular damage, and developmental and reproductive harm. Particle pollution can also cause lung cancer,” said Melissa Ramos, Clean Air Advocacy Manager for the Lung Association. “This year’s rankings show the significance of wildfire smoke impacts in the area causing spikes in particle pollution levels.”

The Reno area received an “F” for ozone pollution. The area was ranked 95 most polluted for year-round particle pollution, which is worse than the ranking of 151 last year. Click here to read the full report.

