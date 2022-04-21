Police arrest Winnemucca man on child porn charges

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) -A Winnemucca man was arrested Tuesday on child pornography charges and remained in the Humboldt County jail on Wednesday night.

The Winnemucca Police Department arrested Douglas Lee Campbell, 45, on Nevada law child porn charges following an investigation that started in 2020.

Campbell and another person could face federal charges as well, the police department said.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force passed the tip along to police in May 2020. The information was that a certain phone number was storing child pornography.

A Tuesday search of his home turned up more evidence of child pornography, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jeff Casalez at 775-623-6986.

