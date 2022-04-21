Police activity shuts down streets in Lemmon Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police activity has shut down streets in Lemmon Valley, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.

The areas closed include Aquifer Way and Channel Way near Lemmon Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, they are looking for a suspect in the area.

The incident started around 9 a.m. SWAT and the Bomb Squad are on scene, but there is no immediate threat to people in the neighborhood.

