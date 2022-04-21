Photos released of Reno burglary suspect, woman with him

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office released photographs of a suspect in a window-smash burglary at a west Reno park and a woman detectives think accompanied him.

The vehicle burglary happened in late March at Dorostkar Park on Mayberry Drive at the Truckee River.

The burglar took several items, including credit cards fraudulently used at Reno-area stores.

The sheriff’s office described the man as white with a brown beard, about 6 feet tall, about 250 pounds wearing all-blue clothing including a flat-billed blue baseball cap and a blue gaiter-style facemask.

They believe he was driving an early 2000s model black GMC Yukon with oversize chrome rims and white lettering across the rear window.

The sheriff’s office described the woman with him as white with brown hair, about 5 feet tall and about 170 pounds. She wore all-black clothing with the word PINK on her shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 775-328-3320 or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

