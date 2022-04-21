Advertisement

Photos released of Reno burglary suspect, woman with him

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released photographs of a burglary suspect, right, and a...
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released photographs of a burglary suspect, right, and a woman they believe accompanied him.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:12 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office released photographs of a suspect in a window-smash burglary at a west Reno park and a woman detectives think accompanied him.

The vehicle burglary happened in late March at Dorostkar Park on Mayberry Drive at the Truckee River.

The burglar took several items, including credit cards fraudulently used at Reno-area stores.

The sheriff’s office described the man as white with a brown beard, about 6 feet tall, about 250 pounds wearing all-blue clothing including a flat-billed blue baseball cap and a blue gaiter-style facemask.

They believe he was driving an early 2000s model black GMC Yukon with oversize chrome rims and white lettering across the rear window.

The sheriff’s office described the woman with him as white with brown hair, about 5 feet tall and about 170 pounds. She wore all-black clothing with the word PINK on her shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 775-328-3320 or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released this photo of of what is believed to be a early...
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released this photo of of what is believed to be a early 2000s model black GMC Yukon with oversize chrome rims and white lettering across the rear window driven by a suspect in a vehicle burglary.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

Most Read

Nevada State Police
Missing girl located in Churchill County, suspect arrested
Nevada Recovers graphic
Nevada launches $500 million affordable housing program
Heavy police presence in the area of Sopwith Blvd. and Soft Winds Dr. in Stead prompted a road...
One injured in early morning shooting in Stead
The scene where railroad cars jumped the tracks in Sparks.
Six train cars jump railroad tracks in Sparks
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for 63-year-old Alan Corridori who was last seen on...
Missing Fernley man found dead in Storey County

Latest News

Nevada court wants to answer public employee-lawmakers issue
Literature from a Nevada coalition lobbying for the silver state to hold the first democratic...
Nevada could conduct the nation’s first 2024 Democratic Presidential Nominating Contest
Th scene of a fire at the Ranger Road Mobile Home Park.
Panther Valley fire claims one life
Fatal crash graphic.
Man dies in crash north of Bliss State Park