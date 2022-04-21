Open for Business: Denise Ray Cobo honors mother by spreading love through Mama Ray’s Kitchen

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Diane “Mama” Ray was always asked, “What’s in this recipe?” She had several unique rubs and blends that added the perfect flavor to every dish. According to the website, Mama Ray was an “accomplished caterer, amazing cook and author of a family cookbook that has been enjoyed by many!” Her spices were that of family lore and a highly coveted gift at any holiday or birthday.

After Mama Ray passed away in 2017, her daughter, Denise Ray Cobo, used her mother’s spices and reminisced about cooking together. She wanted her mother’s spice legacy to reach even more people and so she started Mama Ray’s Kitchen. If the brand looks familiar, Mama Ray’s “Original Blend” is also a frequent ingredient in Chef Jonathan Chapin’s KOLO Cooks recipes like Mahogany Smash Burgers.

Denise stopped by the show to share her mother’s story and introduce us to some of the unique ways the various rubs and blends can be used.

Mama Ray’s Fish Tacos

Sprinkle generously 4 cod fillets (or any white fish) with Mama Rays Poultry Rub. Make a white sauce with 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt or coconut yogurt; and squeeze in 2 limes. Add 1 teaspoon Mama Ray’s Original Rub, minced green onions and chopped cilantro. Grill or sauté fish. In tortilla, layer sliced cabbage, red onion, slivered carrots and sharp cheddar cheese. Add cooked fish and salsa, then drizzle with white sauce. If you like spicy, top off with hot sauce.

Mama Ray’s Veggie Dip

In a bowl, add 16oz of nonfat plain Greek yogurt and 1-2 teaspoons of Mama Ray’s Original Rub. Blend well and serve with your favorite veggie sticks.

Mama Ray’s Steak Rub Fries

Cut carrots to your favorite French fry size. In a bowl, drizzle a couple tablespoons of avocado oil and 2 tablespoons of Mama Ray’s Steak Rub over the fries. Roast at 425 degrees until done (about 25 minutes).

Where to buy Mama Ray’s Kitchen products:

Butcher Boy

Buy Nevada First Gift Shop and Visitors Center

The Urban Market

Cal-Neva Handmade in Meadowood Mall

Old Stone House gift and Garden on Geiger Grade

R Town Pizza

Flag Store Sign and Banner

Reno Outdoor Living

Mama Ray’s Kitchen products can also be found online. Follow Mama Ray’s Kitchen on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on new recipes and products.

