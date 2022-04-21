Advertisement

Man dies in crash north of Bliss State Park

Fatal crash graphic.
Fatal crash graphic.(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:55 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -A Sacramento-area man died Tuesday afternoon after crashing on California 89 in El Dorado County just north of Bliss State Park.

William Keller, 87, of Fair Oaks, Calif., was the only person in the 2012 Nissan Maxima north of One Ring Road when it left the road at about 2:10 p.m., went through a marsh area and hit willow trees, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.

Then the Nissan went back onto the road, left the road again and hit pine trees. Keller was still buckled into the car when it stopped and emergency personnel had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate him, the CHP said.

He was flown by medical helicopter to Renown Regional Medical Center but died there, the CHP said.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

