Advertisement

Panther Valley fire claims one life

Th scene of a fire at the Ranger Road Mobile Home Park.
Th scene of a fire at the Ranger Road Mobile Home Park.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:07 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -4:28 P.M. UPDATE: One person died in the fire this afternoon in Panther Valley, the Reno Fire Department reported. One dog also died.

Two mobile homes were destroyed.

The fire is out but wind caused a problem fighting flames, the fire department said.

ORIGINAL STORY: At least one mobile home suffered heavy damage in a fire Thursday afternoon in Panther Valley.

The fire was reported about 2 p.m. at the Ranger Road Mobile Home Park.

Several streets in the area are closed.

Authorities have still not released details about the fire.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada State Police
Missing girl located in Churchill County, suspect arrested
Nevada Recovers graphic
Nevada launches $500 million affordable housing program
Heavy police presence in the area of Sopwith Blvd. and Soft Winds Dr. in Stead prompted a road...
One injured in early morning shooting in Stead
The scene where railroad cars jumped the tracks in Sparks.
Six train cars jump railroad tracks in Sparks
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for 63-year-old Alan Corridori who was last seen on...
Missing Fernley man found dead in Storey County

Latest News

Nevada court wants to answer public employee-lawmakers issue
Literature from a Nevada coalition lobbying for the silver state to hold the first democratic...
Nevada could conduct the nation’s first 2024 Democratic Presidential Nominating Contest
Fatal crash graphic.
Man dies in crash north of Bliss State Park
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released photographs of a burglary suspect, right, and a...
Photos released of Reno burglary suspect, woman with him