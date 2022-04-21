Panther Valley fire claims one life

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -4:28 P.M. UPDATE: One person died in the fire this afternoon in Panther Valley, the Reno Fire Department reported. One dog also died.

Two mobile homes were destroyed.

The fire is out but wind caused a problem fighting flames, the fire department said.

ORIGINAL STORY: At least one mobile home suffered heavy damage in a fire Thursday afternoon in Panther Valley.

The fire was reported about 2 p.m. at the Ranger Road Mobile Home Park.

Several streets in the area are closed.

Authorities have still not released details about the fire.

