Ice Cube, Weezer, Marshmello to perform during NFL Draft in Las Vegas

Rapper Ice Cube flashes his Raiders t-shirt at the NFL football game between the Oakland...
Rapper Ice Cube flashes his Raiders t-shirt at the NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders against the San Diego Chargers, Monday, Sept. 14, 2009 in Oakland, Calif.(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)(Paul Sakuma | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:25 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NFL Draft will be filled with professional athletes, but the event on Thursday announced some added musical star power.

According to a news release, the event, taking place April 28-30 on the Las Vegas Strip, will feature performances by Weezer, Ice Cube and Marshmello.

The NFL says that all all performances during the concert series will take place at the Draft Theater located behind the High Roller and The LINQ, adjacent to Caesars Forum.

The league says that general fan viewing is free with registration via NFL.com/OnePass. Viewing is on a first-come first-served basis and standing room only, the NFL notes.

According to the league, Weezer will perform at the end of Round 1 at the Draft Theater on Thursday, April 28.

Ice Cube will perform at the end of Round 3 at the Draft Theater on Friday, April 29.

Marshmello will perform at the end of Round 7 at the Draft Theater on Saturday, April 30.

