Free wellness symposium in Incline Village

By KOLO Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -We know good paying jobs are a critical issue that matters to you. Hyatt Lake Tahoe is hosting a Stillwater Spa Wellness Symposium next week.

No one is immune to the nationwide staffing shortages, so leaders say they want to stand out. The Incline Village event is not just about recruiting new staff, but sharing plans with the community to expand and increase interests in mind, body and soul well-being. We’re told its a great time to join as staff looks to partner with other Tahoe area wellness leaders to uplift as many people as possible.

“For those that might be interested and have never ever thought about it...wellness is the future. So a massage therapy background, esthetician background and if you haven’t started, it’s never too late, Director of Spa and Wellness, Julie Orblych explains.

Its happening this Monday April 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Stillwater Spa, expect an open house style with champagne and snacks.

It’s free to attend, you can connect with Orblych personally at julie.orblych@hyatt.com or call the spa at 775-886-6745.

To see services offered, head to https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/spas/Stillwater-Spa-Lake-Tahoe/home.html.

