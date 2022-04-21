Advertisement

After wildfires, scorched trees could disrupt water supplies

Graduate student Arielle Koshkin, left, takes notes as snow hydrologist Anne Nolin, right,...
Graduate student Arielle Koshkin, left, takes notes as snow hydrologist Anne Nolin, right, measures snow reflectivity at the site of the 2021 Caldor Fire Monday, April 4, 2022, near Twin Bridges, Calif. As wildfires increase in severity and frequency across the West, researchers are studying how charred bark shedding from scorched trees may be further disrupting water supplies by contributing to an acceleration of snow melt to rivers, possibly leaving less water flowing in the summer when it's most needed. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)(Brittany Peterson | AP)
By BRITTANY PETERSON/Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:42 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TWIN BRIDGES, Calif. (AP) - As wildfires intensify across the West, researchers are studying how scorched trees could lead to a faster snowmelt and end up disrupting water supplies.

Without a tree canopy, snow is exposed to more sunlight.

Specks of carbon from burnt trees also darken snow and make it absorb more light, speeding the melting process.

Snow melting into rivers earlier than normal could leave less water flowing in the summer when it’s most needed.

Researchers say the long-term effects of charred forests on snow could fuel the cycle of drought and wildfires, further disrupting how communities plan for supply water supplies in the West.

