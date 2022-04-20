Advertisement

Tuesday Web Weather

By John Macaluso
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:38 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wind throughout much of Northern Nevada and parts of the Sierra are decreasing Tuesday evening as a system moves southward. We’ll have a short reprieve from those winds before they return Wednesday ahead of this week’s second system. Wednesday in Reno will see a high of 63 degrees and some breezy conditions. The next system is expected Wednesday into Friday and could bring more than a foot of snow to areas near the Tahoe Basin.

