Tuesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wind throughout much of Northern Nevada and parts of the Sierra are decreasing Tuesday evening as a system moves southward. We’ll have a short reprieve from those winds before they return Wednesday ahead of this week’s second system. Wednesday in Reno will see a high of 63 degrees and some breezy conditions. The next system is expected Wednesday into Friday and could bring more than a foot of snow to areas near the Tahoe Basin.

