Talk, Test, and Treat: CDC campaign to address the increase of STDs since the pandemic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - According to the CDC there are 20 million new STD cases reported annually in the United States. The pandemic has caused for an increase in positive test results due to underreporting of test results.

COVID-19 impacted the entire healthcare system. With the focus being on the pandemic the past two years, those underreported test results made for more STD transmission.

The CDC has launched a campaign called Talk. Test. Treat, to help those who need those first steps in taking charge of their sexual health. It is recommended to get tested annually or as you see fit,

“If you know you are someone who is more sexually active, you have other risk factors that put you at an increased risk, Elizabeth Kessler, STD Program Manager at the Nevada Department of Public and Behavioral Health said.

“There is no harm in getting tested more frequently and being more proactive. Getting tested more frequently or getting the treatment more than once is not going to hurt you, it’s going to prevent the spread of infection further,” Kessler continued.

Having open conversations with friends or writing questions down that you want to ask your doctor are ways to make this sometimes-difficult conversation much easier.

