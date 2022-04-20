Advertisement

Storm to bring winter-like conditions to the Sierra

Winter Storm
Winter Storm(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:31 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A strong storm will bring gusty winds, showers and snow Wednesday night through Friday morning.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Friday.

Heavy snow is expected with significant travel delays likely in the Sierra over the next few days. Any driving over the mountain passes will likely be treacherous after Wednesday. National Weather Service Reno recommends delaying non-essential travel in the Sierra until conditions improve.

Snow levels will start near 6000′ but will drop to near the valley floor by early Friday.

For the latest on weather alerts in our area, click here.

For the latest on road conditions, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Padilla
Man guilty of beating girlfriend to death in their southwest Reno home
Nevada State Police
Missing girl located in Churchill County, suspect arrested
Nevada Recovers graphic
Nevada launches $500 million affordable housing program
Tree worker electrocuted in South Reno
The scene where railroad cars jumped the tracks in Sparks.
Six train cars jump railroad tracks in Sparks

Latest News

The RTC is warning of potential impacts on bus routes due to a regional and nationwide driver...
RTC service changes
RTC bus stop improvements begin.
RTC: Masks no longer required on public transit
Crews work to clear a crash involving three big rigs on I-80 westbound near Kingvale Friday...
Friday morning crashes slow traffic on I-80 in the Sierra
This is a screenshot of a Nevada Department of Transportation video on fencing installed near...
NDOT finishes most fencing to stop wild horse-vehicle collisions near Dayton