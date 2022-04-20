Storm to bring winter-like conditions to the Sierra

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A strong storm will bring gusty winds, showers and snow Wednesday night through Friday morning.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Friday.

Heavy snow is expected with significant travel delays likely in the Sierra over the next few days. Any driving over the mountain passes will likely be treacherous after Wednesday. National Weather Service Reno recommends delaying non-essential travel in the Sierra until conditions improve.

Upcoming system remains on track. Any Sierra driving will be treacherous after today. It would be a good idea to delay non-essential travel until conditions improve... If this isn't possible, be sure to carry chains and winter survival supplies in your vehicle. #snow #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/sD5pQ02GKt — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) April 20, 2022

Snow levels will start near 6000′ but will drop to near the valley floor by early Friday.

