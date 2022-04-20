Advertisement

Shots fired into Sparks home, police looking for suspect

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:57 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is looking for the person who fired shots into a home early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a house on Fargo Way off of O’Callaghan Drive around 1:30 a.m. Police say officers found several shell casings in the road and that the home had been struck by gunfire. No one inside was injured, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from nearby homes and are pursuing multiple leads. Anyone with information is asked to call Sparks Police at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

