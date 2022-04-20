Advertisement

Sage Ridge School invites community to performances of “The Wizard of Oz”

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:07 AM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s no place like... Sage Ridge School! This weekend and next (April 22-30), students will be performing their spring musical, “The Wizard of Oz.” Join Dorothy, Toto and the loveable band of misfits as they head off to see the wizard.

Keeley Cobb, the theatre director, and some of the cast (Lilli De Jonghe, Daria Prewitt, Devin Raleigh, and Scarlett Lopiccolo) gave Morning Break viewers a sneak peek of their upcoming performances. The cast shared what putting on this production was like and what theater as meant to them as seniors preparing to end their high school careers.

Lilli De Jonghe (Dorothy) and Scarlett Lopiccolo (Scarecrow) also performed, “If I Only had a Brain.”

For tickets and more information about Sage Ridge School, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada State Police
Missing girl located in Churchill County, suspect arrested
Nevada Recovers graphic
Nevada launches $500 million affordable housing program
Heavy police presence in the area of Sopwith Blvd. and Soft Winds Dr. in Stead prompted a road...
One injured in early morning shooting in Stead
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for 63-year-old Alan Corridori who was last seen on...
Missing Fernley man found dead in Storey County
Trent Kepford
Suspect in Lemmon Valley incident arrested

Latest News

Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt hosts campaign rally with guest Senator Ted Cruz
Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt hosts campaign rally with guest Senator Ted Cruz
Ted Cruz Adam Laxalt
Sen. Ted Cruz Campaigns For Adam Laxalt
Trent Kepford
Suspect in Lemmon Valley incident arrested
Day of Hope mural in Reno
Day of Hope declared for City of Reno
Nevada Joining Forces graphic
Washoe County deputies issue 80 tickets in distracted driving campaign