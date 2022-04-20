Sage Ridge School invites community to performances of “The Wizard of Oz”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s no place like... Sage Ridge School! This weekend and next (April 22-30), students will be performing their spring musical, “The Wizard of Oz.” Join Dorothy, Toto and the loveable band of misfits as they head off to see the wizard.

Keeley Cobb, the theatre director, and some of the cast (Lilli De Jonghe, Daria Prewitt, Devin Raleigh, and Scarlett Lopiccolo) gave Morning Break viewers a sneak peek of their upcoming performances. The cast shared what putting on this production was like and what theater as meant to them as seniors preparing to end their high school careers.

Lilli De Jonghe (Dorothy) and Scarlett Lopiccolo (Scarecrow) also performed, “If I Only had a Brain.”

For tickets and more information about Sage Ridge School, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.