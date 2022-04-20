RTC service changes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission in Washoe County is on track to return to normal service levels on Saturday, May 7 with some exceptions. Routes 2S, 3CC, and 19 will not return.

RTC transit services have been on a modified Sunday-level schedule since January 8.

Routes are expected to return to the same schedules that were in place before that time.

RTC managers are asking transit passengers to visit RTCWashoe.com as May 7th approaches to prepare for changes including possible passenger pick-up and drop off locations at the 4th Street Station and Centennial Plaza.

“Some of the routes will go into areas they haven’t gone before, more microtransit services in areas that are more suburban and don’t have service right now,” said RTC Public Information Officer, Lauren Ball.

RTC is also asking for your feedback on possible changes and improvements to 21 of its transit routes. They could be put in place later this year.

You can also attend one of RTC’s in-person events.

RTC staff will be at RTC 4th Street Station in Reno on Tuesday, April 19, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at RTC Centennial Plaza in Sparks on Thursday, April 21, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to showcase the proposed improvements and answer questions.

