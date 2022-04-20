Advertisement

RTC service changes

The RTC is warning of potential impacts on bus routes due to a regional and nationwide driver...
The RTC is warning of potential impacts on bus routes due to a regional and nationwide driver shortage.(Regional Transportation Commission)
By Noah Bond
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:14 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission in Washoe County is on track to return to normal service levels on Saturday, May 7 with some exceptions. Routes 2S, 3CC, and 19 will not return.

RTC transit services have been on a modified Sunday-level schedule since January 8.

Routes are expected to return to the same schedules that were in place before that time.

RTC managers are asking transit passengers to visit RTCWashoe.com as May 7th approaches to prepare for changes including possible passenger pick-up and drop off locations at the 4th Street Station and Centennial Plaza.  

“Some of the routes will go into areas they haven’t gone before, more microtransit services in areas that are more suburban and don’t have service right now,” said RTC Public Information Officer, Lauren Ball.

RTC is also asking for your feedback on possible changes and improvements to 21 of its transit routes. They could be put in place later this year.

You can also attend one of RTC’s in-person events.

RTC staff will be at RTC 4th Street Station in Reno on Tuesday, April 19, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at RTC Centennial Plaza in Sparks on Thursday, April 21, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to showcase the proposed improvements and answer questions.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada State Police
Missing girl located in Churchill County, suspect arrested
Nevada Recovers graphic
Nevada launches $500 million affordable housing program
The scene where railroad cars jumped the tracks in Sparks.
Six train cars jump railroad tracks in Sparks
Heavy police presence in the area of Sopwith Blvd. and Soft Winds Dr. in Stead prompted a road...
One injured in early morning shooting in Stead
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for 63-year-old Alan Corridori who was last seen on...
Missing Fernley man found dead in Storey County

Latest News

Students K-12 struggling with mental health
Students K-12 struggling with mental health
If you’re looking to do some spring cleaning, now is your chance.
Waste Management free dump days
Washoe County School District
Students K-12 struggling with mental health
Sto;;water spa
Free Stillwater Spa Wellness Symposium
Child pornography arrest
Police arrest Winnemucca man on child porn charges