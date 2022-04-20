Advertisement

Reno Police looking for credit card fraud suspects

Reno Police need help identifying these credit card fraud suspects.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:46 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying two people suspected of credit card fraud.

Investigators tell KOLO 8 News Now that a man and woman seen on surveillance video at various locations in Reno committed about $20,000 in fraud over the past six months.

The alleged crimes occurred at Walmart locations on Kietzke Lane, Damonte Ranch Pkwy. and Pyramid Highway, as well as Scheel’s in Sparks, Best Buy in Reno, and at various gas stations.

The suspects are believed to be driving a gold or tan 90′s Ford Explorer.

If you have any information that can help investigators, you’re asked to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. You can also call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

