One injured in early morning shooting in Stead

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:00 A.M. UPDATE: Reno Police released more details into their investigation of shots fired in Stead near Silver Lake Park Wednesday morning.

Investigators have confirmed that one juvenile was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Sopwith Boulevard has been cleared of police activity. The motive behind the shooting is under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Heavy police presence in the Stead area shut down a road early Wednesday just before 3 a.m.

Reno Police responded to an incident near Silver Lake Park and elementary school.

The road is closed at the corner of Sopwith Boulevard and Soft Winds Drive off of Moya Boulevard.

We’re told the victim was shot in the torso, but their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Investigators will be reviewing Ring camera footage to gather more information on what happened.

The incident is still under investigation.

