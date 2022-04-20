Nevada ends home stand with 13-3 win over Saint Mary’s

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada closed its five-game home stand at 4-1 following Tuesday’s 13-3 victory over Saint Mary’s.

Nevada starter Jacob Biesterfeld and reliever Boon Fay combined to hold the Gaels hitless into the sixth, with Biesterfeld picking up his first win of the year. Biesterfeld struck out five and allowed just two baserunners over the first three innings. He led four Pack pitchers which combined to hold the Gaels to two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts.

Tyler Cochran went the final three innings to pick up his fifth save of the season.

Nevada (20-15) built a 4-0 lead thanks to a Pat Caulfield three-run homer highlighting a four-run second inning. Gaels starter Ryan Daugherty took the loss, allowing all four runs over 1.2 innings.

Saint Mary’s (21-16) went 5.2 innings before getting its first hit, as Nick Mistone spoiled things with a single to right off of Fay.

The Pack put the game away in the bottom half, getting five across to take a 10-1 lead. Dawson Martin started it by getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, bringing Josh Zamora across. Matt Clayton and Dario Gomez followed with back-to-back two-run doubles. For Gomez, it highlighted a 4-for-5, three-RBI day.

Zamora highlighted a three-run Pack eighth with a two-run double to cap the game’s scoring. He went 4-for-6 with two runs driven in for the day. Clayton finished the game 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

Coleman Schmidt led Saint Mary’s with two hits in the contest.

