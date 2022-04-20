Advertisement

Knuth out as Wolf Pack athletic director; search for new one

Nevada Athletic Director Doug Knuth watches an NCAA college football game against UC Davis in...
Nevada Athletic Director Doug Knuth watches an NCAA college football game against UC Davis in Reno, Nev. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Cathleen Allison)(Cathleen Allison | AP)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:13 PM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Doug Knuth is out as athletic director for the University of Nevada, Reno Wolf Pack as the university announced a national search for a new one.

In making the announcement, the university said Bill Johnson, vice president for advancement at UNR, will serve as acting athletic director. The university did not elaborate on the action.

ESPN college football writer Pete Thamel tweeted that Knuth and the Wolf Pack mutually agreed to part ways.

“I wish to thank Doug Knuth for the many positive steps he made as our athletic director for the past 10 years,” UNR President Brian Sandoval said in a statement. “Wolf Pack athletics is embraced by our community. Doug’s leadership was instrumental in achieving many program milestones.”

Knuth became athletic director in April 2013.

UNR described Johnson as a former collegiate basketball player at the University of Nebraska who has extensive previous intercollegiate athletic administration and coaching experience.

He has a master’s degree in education administration/athletic administration and has more than 31 years of experience in higher education, including 14 years of experience in intercollegiate athletics, the university said in a statement. He has served in roles in intercollegiate athletic administration, development and coaching in the Big 12 Conference, the Big East Conference, the West Coast Conference and the Ivy League.

