Inaugural STEM Summer Camp for local girls

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Increasing confidence and interests in science, technology, engineering, and math. Girls on the Run Sierras is hosting its inaugural summer camp for young ladies 8 to 12 years old.

The nonprofit is teaming up with First Nevada Robotics (https://firstnevada.org/). When you sign your child up, she’ll spend time outdoors focusing on core concepts such as communication and managing emotions…then enhance their science, tech, and leadership skills later in the day.

The goal is to offer these new avenues for kids to explore as they strive toward unlimited potential and growth in the Silver State and beyond.

“So, at the end of the week, in the morning, Girls on the Run will celebrate our portion with story-telling and arts and crafts and in the afternoon, everyone will show off the robot that they built,” Executive Director Joy Heuer details.

Registration is open online, until all 96 spots are full or the deadline of July 1.

The actual full day camp itself is taking place July 25-29, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

For more information, head to https://www.girlsontherunsierras.org/Camp-GOTR.

