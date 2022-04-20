Hunter captures rare white turkey at national recreation area
GOLDEN POND, Ky. (Gray News) - A hunter captured an extremely rare turkey last week.
The U.S. Forest Service shared a picture of the hunter, whose name was not released, with a white turkey at the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Kentucky.
Officials said the bird had a condition called leucism which causes a partial loss of pigmentation, leading to the white-colored feathers.
