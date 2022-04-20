Heavy police activity in Stead prompts road closure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A heavy police presence in the Stead area of Reno shut down a road early Wednesday around 3:00 a.m. Reno Police are on scene of an incident near Silver Lake Park and elementary school.

The road has been closed at the corner of Sopwith Blvd. at Soft Winds Dr. off of Moya Blvd. Avoid the area.

We’re told the victim was shot in the torso and is undergoing non-life threatening injures.

Investigators will be reviewing Ring camera footage to gather more information on what happened.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.