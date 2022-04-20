Advertisement

Heavy police activity in Stead prompts road closure

Heavy police presence in the area of Sopwith Blvd. and Soft Winds Dr. in Stead prompted a road...
Heavy police presence in the area of Sopwith Blvd. and Soft Winds Dr. in Stead prompted a road closure around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.(KOLO/Ray Kinney)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:13 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A heavy police presence in the Stead area of Reno shut down a road early Wednesday around 3:00 a.m. Reno Police are on scene of an incident near Silver Lake Park and elementary school.

The road has been closed at the corner of Sopwith Blvd. at Soft Winds Dr. off of Moya Blvd. Avoid the area.

We’re told the victim was shot in the torso and is undergoing non-life threatening injures.

Investigators will be reviewing Ring camera footage to gather more information on what happened.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Padilla
Man guilty of beating girlfriend to death in their southwest Reno home
Nevada State Police
Missing girl located in Churchill County, suspect arrested
Nevada Recovers graphic
Nevada launches $500 million affordable housing program
Tree worker electrocuted in South Reno
The scene where railroad cars jumped the tracks in Sparks.
Six train cars jump railroad tracks in Sparks

Latest News

Kurt Schroeder sports block 4-19-22
4-19-22 Kurt Schroeder Sports Block
5 WCSD superintendent finalists answer questions from the community
WCSD superintendent finalists answer questions from community
The RTC is warning of potential impacts on bus routes due to a regional and nationwide driver...
RTC service changes
Increasing confidence and interests in science, technology, engineering, and math. Girls on the...
Inaugural STEM Summer Camp for local girls