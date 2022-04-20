Advertisement

Growing Up Reno: How to make your own moss poles to help plants grow big and strong

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:58 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A moss pole is a sturdy stick or pole coated in moss that encourages plants to grow up, rather than down or sideways. They’re great for plants like philodendron, pothos and monsteras. While they can be bought at almost any plant store or nursery, making your own is often cheaper and it’s not difficult to do.

Local plant enthusiast, Amy Whitten, stopped by Morning Break to show us how. Watch Wednesday’s demonstration to see how it’s done.

