Family Time: Teach your kids about Earth Day with fun, upcycled crafts

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:36 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Earth Day is just around the corner (Friday, April 22). And while taking care of the environment is something we should do every day, setting one day aside to recognize all that the world provides for us is important. So is teaching your kids about environmental concerns and showing them how they can help the planet.

Nevada Moms co-founder, Kacey Queen, joined Morning Break again to talk about how she’s using upcycling crafts to teach her three kids about Earth Day. On the Nevada Moms website, she share 10 Upcycling Ideas for the Family. Some of them include turning an old milk or juice carton into a bird house or incorporating old Easter eggs into a learning tool.

Even little kids can grasp the concept of sustainability by learning The Four R’s: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Renew.

For more information, visit the Nevada Moms website. Plus, if you want to stay updated on what’s happening in the area, follow Northern Nevada Moms on Facebook and Instagram.

Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt hosts campaign rally with guest Senator Ted Cruz
