Domestic violence deaths under investigation in Elko County

SPRING CREEK, Nev. (KOLO) - The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people died following a report of domestic violence.

On April 19, 2022, just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call of shots fired at a home on Spring Creek Parkway. Two children had run to the neighbor’s house and reported that their mother had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they found 44-year-old Cassandra Banuelos on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound. They also found 53-year-old Reuben Banuelos lying nearby with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Cassandra was pronounced dead at the scene. Reuben was still breathing and was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Cassandra Banuelos (Elko County Sheriff's Office)

The two children who reported the shooting are now in the care of extended family.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office said Reuben has prior arrests including in 2014 for assault with a deadly weapon. He was later found not guilty.

