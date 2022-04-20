Advertisement

Domestic violence deaths under investigation in Elko County

Reuben Banuelos
Reuben Banuelos(Elko County Sheriff's Office)
By Mike Watson and Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRING CREEK, Nev. (KOLO) - The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people died following a report of domestic violence.

On April 19, 2022, just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call of shots fired at a home on Spring Creek Parkway. Two children had run to the neighbor’s house and reported that their mother had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they found 44-year-old Cassandra Banuelos on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound. They also found 53-year-old Reuben Banuelos lying nearby with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Cassandra was pronounced dead at the scene. Reuben was still breathing and was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Cassandra Banuelos
Cassandra Banuelos(Elko County Sheriff's Office)

The two children who reported the shooting are now in the care of extended family.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office said Reuben has prior arrests including in 2014 for assault with a deadly weapon. He was later found not guilty.

