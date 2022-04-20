Crews respond to gas leak at Reno Justice Court

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All court appearances at Reno Justice Court are canceled Wednesday afternoon after a gas leak was discovered during a routine check.

It was reported just before noon on April 20, 2022.

The building is being evacuated out of abundance of caution. NV Energy and the Reno Police Department are on scene. We’re told that the exact location of the leak is known.

The South Tower is currently closed. Rainbow Street is shut down behind the courthouse, but the front of the building on Sierra Street remains open.

