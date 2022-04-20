Advertisement

Clark County Assembly candidate arrested on robbery charge

LaJuana Deshon Clark
LaJuana Deshon Clark(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:51 PM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -A candidate for Nevada Assembly remained in a Las Vegas jail Wednesday afternoon on a charge she used a note to rob a bank and told the teller, “God Will Rise.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested LaJuana Deshon Clark, 47, on Saturday after she allegedly robbed a bank about a mile from her home on the north side of Las Vegas.

Clark is running in Assembly District 3 against incumbent Selena Torres.

Clark allegedly walked into the Chase Bank at 7204 W. Craig Road in Las Vegas shortly after noon and allegedly handed a teller a note that said she had a ghost gun and she wanted $888. The report said Clark never spoke and was crying. The teller gave her $1,000.

Police tracked down Clark and took her into custody. They searched her home and found glasses and a purse like those used by the robber and also found $1,000 in cash, the police report said. Police said Clark confessed to the robbery and said she did not want to hurt anyone.  Clark wrote an apology letter to the bank teller, police said.

