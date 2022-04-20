Better gas mileage is possible

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “The price of gas has gone up so high everybody wants to do everything they can to get better fuel economy,” says Jeff Pheasant, owner of A Master Mechanic.

Pheasant says very simply keeping your car well maintained is one of the best ways to get fuel economy.

Often when cars come to the shop, their owners complain it isn’t running efficiently and that can mean poor gas mileage.

Pheasant shows us a VVT Solenoid underneath the hood. Part of the variable valve timing system, it manages the oil flow depending on the speed of the car. When the car is not maintained, the VVT Solenoid can get dirty.

“The wrong motor oil or going too long between oil changes that valve that controls that plugs up,” says Pheasant. “Or cheap filter parts of the media come apart in that and that gets plugged in that valve. That’s a very common problem. Today is Wednesday. We’ve seen it three times this week already,” he says.

Cars will have the correct motor oil listed on the cap under the hood. Or in the owner’s manual. It’s important because oil makes your car run efficiently.

The wrong oil, or the longer between oil changes the harder the car’s engine works--the more gas you will burn per mile.

Whether it is an older car with a carburetor or a newer car that uses fuel injection, Pheasant says a clean system works best. There are products designed to dissolve buildup in the system. Car owners can do-it-themselves, or have it professionally done as some of these cleaners are only available to mechanic shops.

Pheasant says to try to refrain from going the cheap route. That includes getting a cheap oil change.

“What do you think you are going to get for $10?” he asks. “Next time you are in the store take a look and see what a quart of motor oil runs. It has also gone through the roof just like everything else,” says Pheasant.

The same can be said about an oil filter. While two filters may look the same, one can be as much as seven dollar more when comparing prices.

But the filter that costs $7 more will help the car get better gas mileage down the road.

