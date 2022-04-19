Advertisement

Woman’s body found in box at Houston apartment complex

By KPRC Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:04 PM PDT
HOUSTON (KPRC) - A man has been detained after a woman’s body was found inside a box in Houston, according to authorities.

Police say a maintenance man reported a suspicious box with a bad odor at 11:58 a.m. Sunday outside an apartment complex in southwest Houston. Firefighters arriving on scene found a woman’s body in the box.

It is unclear how the woman, whom police believe to be 35 years old, died. Her identity has not been released.

Detectives say surveillance video captured a person carrying a U-Haul box on a dolly, dropping it and then walking away.

A man was detained and could face charges relating to the case, including abuse of a corpse. Police are still determining whether he was the person seen in the video.

