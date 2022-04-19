Spring storms deliver more snow, rain to Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - New snow is covering parts of the Sierra Nevada and rain has fallen elsewhere in Northern California as spring delivers a taste of the kind of weather that was mostly absent during winter.

Chain requirements had to be put into effect Tuesday for vehicles on mountain routes and strong winds created additional concerns for Sierra travelers.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in Donner Pass reported more than 5 inches of new snow.

More winterlike weather is on the way. The National Weather Service says a more impactful weather system is expected to move into California later this week. Despite the spring snow, California remains locked in drought after a historically dry winter.

