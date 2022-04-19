Sparks Police vow to crack down on illegal street racing

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is cracking down on illegal street racing.

The department announced it will be partnering with the Sparks City Attorney’s Office and other local agencies to combat the problem. The department said that over the last three years, it and other agencies have responded to 1,164 calls of illegal street racing.

Starting now and throughout the coming months, Sparks Police will proactively target illegal street racing activity and submit these cases for prosecution at the Sparks City Attorney’s Office, the department said.

“The Sparks Police Department looks forward to stepping up its efforts to deter illegal street racing and keep our community safe,” said Chief Chris Crawforth.

“Illegal Street racing is dangerous, and the Sparks City Attorney’s Office looks forward to working with Sparks Police and other law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of all Sparks Citizens by prosecuting these cases vigorously,” said Acting City Attorney Wes Duncan.

Funding for the extra patrols is made possible by Joining Forces, a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program funded by the Office of Traffic Safety, aimed at reducing injuries and crashes through statewide enforcement of traffic safety laws.

